WILLIAM ROBERT BOOTH

William (Bill) R. Booth, 93 passed away peacefully at La Posada in Green Valley on Dec. 15, 2020.
Born in 1927 on the south side of Chicago, Bill learned to drive a tractor at age 8 on his uncle’s farm, and became an electrician at a young age. He later managed large commercial construction projects. He developed skills in not only the construction trade, but woodworking, boat building, and flying.
He designed, created and repaired all sorts of things, and won several Popular Mechanics’ awards for inventions. He was an engaging storyteller and spent years entertaining seniors leading singalongs on guitar, and performing on banjo with the Retired Rhythm Rascals Dixieland band. He loved solving crossword puzzles, and at 93 he could still beat anybody at the game of Boggle.
He met the love of his life, Jean, whom he married in 1961. They were fond of sailing, dancing, bicycling, birding, picnics in Madera Canyon, and supporting animal welfare organizations. Their extraordinary love was an inspiration, lasting for 51 years until her passing in 2012.
He is survived by his son, Brian and his wife Laura of Seattle, WA, his daughter, Jill Pottorff, and her husband Brent, of Sycamore, IL, and grandsons Justin, Jason and Andrew.
Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, AZ 85622.