Obituary

William Robert “Bill” Kinkead

William Robert “Bill” Kinkead passed away on April 15, 2023 at the age of 90.

Bill was born in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey to William Robert and Gladys Wing Kinkead. He attended Lehigh University where he participated in the ROTC program and learned to fly planes. He served five years in the US Air Force. He went on to have a successful career as a commercial pilot for TWA, eventually retiring to Green Valley.

