William Robert “Bill” Kinkead passed away on April 15, 2023 at the age of 90.
Bill was born in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey to William Robert and Gladys Wing Kinkead. He attended Lehigh University where he participated in the ROTC program and learned to fly planes. He served five years in the US Air Force. He went on to have a successful career as a commercial pilot for TWA, eventually retiring to Green Valley.
Bill was married to Margaret Kinkead, née Zieger, in 1960 and together they raised a loving family of four sons, William Douglas “Doug;” Jim (Christine); Tim (Pamela); and Peter (Nina). Doug predeceased him in 2012 and is survived by his wife, Jane. Bill is survived by his wife, Marge, and his three remaining sons. He was also the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren: Becky, Laura, Katie, William Matthew “Matt,” Jackie, Brielle, Natalie, Kaylie, Kenna, and Evie. He also has a great-grandson, Oskar.
In addition to his career, Bill was active in his community and church. He helped design and supervised the construction of the first Good Shepherd Church building. During his retirement, he enjoyed trading in the stock market, spending time outdoors, particularly sailing and hiking and reading especially about history. Bill and Marge loved to travel, traversing the country in their RV several times.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Good Shepherd Church on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.
