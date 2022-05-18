WILLIAM RICHARD WILKE

William Richard (Dick) Wilke, 81, of Green Valley died May 8, 2022 after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure and metastatic prostate cancer. He was a well-known real estate developer, having developed a number of shopping center projects around the country and overseas, including Collin Creek Mall in Plano, Texas and Foothills Mall in Tucson, among many others.
Born in Summit, NJ, he grew up in the farming community of Pine Plains, NY and attended State University of New York - Binghamton. He also studied at the Wharton School of Business and UCLA. In LA, he met and married the former Wendy Mueller, with whom he raised a family of eight children.
A voracious reader of history, philosophy, personal development books and crime thrillers, Dick was devoted to his wife Kathy, his family, his two dogs, and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his Lord Jesus Christ, his country, good food, good wine, and good conversation.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11.a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley. Donations to honor Dick may be made to Tunnel to Towers, TMC Peppi’s Place Hospice, and any animal rescue organization.
Final arrangements handled by Oasis Funeral Care of Tucson.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone