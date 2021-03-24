WILLIAM NELSON

William Hallowell Nelson (Bill), 88, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021, after a long illness. He was the husband of Alyce L. (Vandenberg) Nelson and is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Sorensen and his brother David Nelson, his three children, Jana (Jim), Leigh ( Chris), and David (Lynn) and five grandchildren.
Bill’s education started at Oakland Mills Country School where his mother, Dove Nelson, was the teacher. His father, David A. Nelson, was a lawyer. Bill attended Mt Pleasant High School and went on to graduate from the University of Iowa in civil engineering. He got his first job out of college with Sundstrand Corporation (now United Technologies) at the headquarters in Rockford. He worked in the Rockford and Denver plants his whole 35-year career including moving his family to Singapore for a expatriate stint.
Bill and Alyce retired to Green Valley AZ for 20 years and they ended up living in Denver to be closer to family. A memorial and celebration will be held at a later date. Donations in Bill’s honor may be made to Posada Life Adult Day Services, 786 S Park Centre Ave, Green Valley Az 80214.