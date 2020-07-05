William L. Link, 91, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born Dec. 21, 1928 in Saffordville, Kansas, the son of Walter L. and Ruth Garrison Link.
William graduated from Little River High School, Little River, Kansas, with the class of 1946. He a proud graduate of Kansas State University. William served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked his entire 30-year career at Continental Oil Company. William loved traveling, golfing, playing cards, and most of all spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his partner of thirty years, Emie Shaull; children, Debbie Crownover and husband Scott of Windsor, CO; Greg Link and wife Peggy of Oklahoma City, OK,; Mike Link and wife Pam of Edmond, OK; Emie’s daughters, Tawna Mitchell of Edmond, OK; and Tara Corbin of Ponca City, OK; stepdaughter, Beverly Borth of Magnolia, TX; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. William is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Doris Titus, Warren Link, Bonnie Rashleigh, and Mary Miller; his former wife, Betty Link (mother of his children); Emie’s son, Todd Corbin; his wife Pat Link, and his stepdaughter, Terri Rutter.
Graveside services will be at 10 A.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Bean Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Kim Shank officiating. Military honors by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to USD444 Little River-Windom Education Foundation, Attention: Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 218, Little River, KS 67457 in memory of William Link or a charity of your choice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. The family request you wear golf/casual attire to the service to honor William.