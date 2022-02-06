WILLIAM JOSEPH YOUNG

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
1939-2022
William (Bill} Joseph Young passed away January 15, 2022. William was born to Francis H. Young and Blanche E. Eubank on December 12, 1939
He worked for Rucker Furniture and Weld County Greeley Hospital in Greeley, Colorado. After four years in the U.S. Air Force, he returned to Colorado and married Barbara Walters. They had two daughters Cindy and Sharon.
Bill Worked for IBM in Niwot, CO until being transferred to San Jose, CA. He retired at age 56 when he and Barbara moved to Green Valley, AZ. Barbara passed away in 2015. Bill married Susann and they continued to live in Green Valley.
Bill is survived by his wife Susann Young, Grandson William Oman, Granddaughter Anna Ellis, son-in-laws Anthony Oman and Keith Ellis, sister and brother in-law Evelyn and Alvin Andes, sister in-law Eileen Young and several nieces and nephews. Also, two stepdaughters and one stepson, five step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Barbara, his daughters Cindy Oman and Sharon Ellis, his parents, brothers James and Jerry Young and sisters Patricia Peterson and Shirley Baxter.
An avid golfer Bill was a member of Desert Hills Golf Club. He loved golf, theatre and traveling. Bill will be deeply missed by his family members and friends.
Remembrances in his name may be made to a charity of your choice or to Cancer Research, U of A, Tucson, AZ 85724.
