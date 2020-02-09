WILLIAM JAMES O'SHEA

Mr. William “Bill” James O’Shea passed away peacefully at his Silver Springs residence in Green Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the age of 92.
Bill is survived by his children William, Madelyn and Jim, and granddaughters Jasemine, Nicole and Melissa. He is preceded in death by wives Virginia “Jane” White, Maureen O’Reilly, and his daughter Kathleen.
Bill was born on Sept. 10, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. He enlisted in the Navy from 1944 to 1946, serving in the Pacific during the war. Bill had a long career working in the mechanical field of air conditioning and refrigeration and retired from the Johnson & Johnson Company in 1985. He enjoyed his friends and family in Chicago, Green Valley, Shelter Island, and Somers, NY where he resided and was devoutly dedicated to the Catholic Church.
A Memorial service in his name is scheduled for 10 am on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Green Valley, AZ.
William's final resting place will be alongside his wife Jane at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Chicago.