Dr. William J. Williams, Ph.D., passed away in his home in Arcanum, Ohio, on Dec. 6, 2020. His family was by his side.
He was born on May 9, 1935, in Rio Grande, Ohio to David H. and Thelma L. (Lackey) Williams, joining a family of Welsh farmers and infamous storytellers.
He made lifelong friends through the University, both with colleagues and students around the world. More friendships were built when Bill and Carol purchased their second home in Green Valley, AZ, where they spent many years.They moved to Arcanum, OH in 2015. Carol died in May 2020, passing away at home in the midst of this pandemic. This heartbreak was overwhelming for Bill, challenging him daily.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Lewis) Rock and Gwen Williams; his grandchildren, Riley, Devin, Shelby, Brenna, Kassandra, and Morgan; his two great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kiera; his sister, Cora Margaret (Roger) Baker; and his great aunt, Margaret Hunter.
Bill leaves behind a wealth of scientific building blocks for the world, a trove of memories for his many friends and colleagues, and countless stories and shared wisdom for his family to treasure forever. With broken but grateful hearts, we say Hwyl fawr ("goodbye" in Welsh).
A private celebration of Bill’s life will take place at 12 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes in Greenville, Ohio. Bill’s service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/tributefuneralhomes
Bill will be laid to rest with Carol in the Vega Cemetery in Jackson County Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Visiting Angels, 15 W. National Rd #1, Englewood, OH 45322, or State of the Heart Care, 1350 North Broadway Street, Greenville, OH 45331.
Bill’s full obituary and online condolences may be viewed online by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com