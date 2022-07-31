WILLIAM HOYLE HANNUM

1932-2022
When I die choose a star and name it after me, so that I may shine down on you--
( David Ignatow,“For My Daughter”)
With sadness, love and immense gratitude, the family of William (Bill) Hoyle Hannum announces his death on July 11, 2022 at The Villas at Green Valley. He died peacefully with his wife of 25 years, Patricia (Pat) Meyers, by his side. Born in Columbus, Ohio on August 15, 1932, Bill was just a month shy of his 90th birthday. He fought a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease for 12 years.
Bill is lovingly remembered by his adult children Robert Hannum (Karen), Anne Holly (John Thomas) and Susan Campbell (Preston) and stepchildren Christine Meyers (Robert Callum) and Andrew Meyers (Jennifer) along with 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also by his first wife, Joan (Bunny) (Hughes) Hannum. He was predeceased by his father William John (Jack) Hannum (a Presbyterian minister), mother Mildred (Hoyle) Hannum (of Quaker heritage), older brother Robert and stepmother Ermaline (Trefz) Hannum.
Bill graduated from Mercersburg Academy, the College of Wooster, and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he earned his doctorate in statistics and economics. As a professor of statistics and decision sciences at the Whitman School of Management of Syracuse University for over 30 years, Bill was known especially for his generous ability to make difficult subject matter accessible to first year MBA students. Spending countless office hours tutoring and encouraging his students — he told them that “stats can help you make better decisions, if you use them correctly.” In Syracuse, he made lots of fun things for his kids to play with in the backyard. He skied downhill and Nordic avidly, camped and canoed with family in the Adirondacks and throughout the U.S., and spent many creative hours photographing flora and fauna, developing his own pictures. Together, Bill and Pat bought an antique house on 11 acres in Fabius, NY. Over 10 years there, they shared the country life with 6 horses, 5 dogs, and many barn cats. They rode horseback often and spent many happy days with kids, grandkids, and friends.
In his Arizona retirement, Bill rode his beloved Morgan horse, Prince, down to Phantom Ranch in Grand Canyon and found and mapped the old trails of U.S. Cavalry troops in Northern Arizona. After moving to Green Valley, he walked homeless dogs at The Animal League of Green Valley for a decade. Fellow volunteers named him the “dog whisperer.” Bill was thoughtful, calm, funny and whip smart. Often, when having dinner or just chatting with friends, he would come up with ridiculous, apt one-liners that had everyone laughing. He eagerly enjoyed mysteries (especially Simenon, Hillerman, and Penny), the Cincinnati Reds and baseball’s World Series, watching championship tennis, and traveling across the U. S. and in Europe.
When it’s over, I want to say: all my life, I was a bride married to amazement. I was the bridegroom, taking the world into my arms. (Mary Oliver, “When Death Comes,”)
The family thanks the caregivers of The Villas at Green Valley and the staff of Hospice of the West as well as the many friends and neighbors who have reached out with loving care and heartfelt sympathy. A celebration of life and casting of ashes will take place at a future date. If you wish, donations to honor his life may be made to The Animal League of Green Valley (talgv.org), the Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley (gvparkinsons.org) or the Tucson Museum of Art (tucsonmuseumofart.org).