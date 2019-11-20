Green Valley, AZ resident William Felix Lehman, Jr. passed away due to complications from Parkinson’s disease on Nov. 16, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan Bixler, and daughter Katherine Lehman-Meyer and her husband Larry Meyer.
Movie buff, jazz lover and fashion forward are just a few ways to describe Bill. He was born Oct. 20, 1937 in Weehawken, NJ. His formative years were spent living in Hoboken, NJ above his grandmother’s restaurant, the Betty Lou. The family relocated to Sparta, NJ where Little Bill as he was known by family enjoyed winter sports as well as swimming in Lake Mohawk during summer, and even the occasional polar bear swim.
He graduated from Newton High School, where he met his true love, Susan Bixler. He attended Farleigh Dickinson University, graduating with a degree in marketing. Together Bill and Sue created homes in Newark, Sparta and Teaneck, NJ, Pittsfield, MA, Clifton Park and Delmar, NY, Akron, OH and Green Valley, AZ, primarily due in part to his long career working in nuclear quality control for General Electric.
Bill entered the GE management trainee program in Pittsfield, and the majority of time was spent managing nuclear engineers conducting audits on nuclear submarine engines. His high level security clearance gained while in the Army National Guard required extreme confidentiality surrounding his work, so details about his work life were rarely discussed. He separated from the Army National Guard with the rank of Staff Sargent. He prided himself on hiring women and minorities during a time when that was not considered a priority or even discouraged. Bill retired from Westinghouse Corporation shortly after his division was acquired from GE.
His true passion was spending time with his family, listening to jazz music, reading, appreciating art and watching films. He kept diligent records about the films he watched and the musicians he listened to. He was very active coaching soccer, golfing, fishing, camping and cross country skiing. He also spent lots of time volunteering in support of Girl Scouts, Madera Canyon, he ran the GV Elks Club Golf Tournament, worked with food pantries and with his local Catholic Church. Bill and Sue were a marriage sponsor couple for several couples and involved in Marriage Encounter for many years.
Bill and Sue retired in Green Valley, Arizona more than 20 years ago. Bill loved the dry heat and made a point to step outside, look at the stars and thank God for all his blessings each and every night before bed until he could no longer manage to do so.
Bill is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Kathe, her husband Larry and grandchildren Alice and Andrew. His 17-year-old cat Flan. He is survived by his sister Carol Flatly, brother Grant (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He is predeceased by his parents, Alice and William Felix Lehman, Sr., son Erik and brother in-law James Flatly, as well as many beloved pet cats.
A Catholic Memorial mass will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Church, 505 La Canada Drive, Green Valley, Arizona. A reception will happen at Silver Springs Senior Community at 500 West Camino Encanto, Green Valley, Arizona immediately following the service.
Donations to the Green Valley Food Bank or the Green Valley Parkinson’s Support Group are appreciated and is recommended instead of flowers.