If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
William F. McDonald, Jr., 79, of Green Valley, Arizona passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
Bill was born on Oct. 19, 1941 in Flushing, New York. Bill was raised in San Diego and was a 1959 graduate of Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, California. Bill went on to receive his BS in Business Administration from the University of Arizona in 1963. Subsequently, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he faithfully served for 6 years, including the Vietnam War. Upon being honorably discharged with a rank of Captain, Bill enrolled at the University of Arizona College of Law graduating in 1969. Shortly thereafter he began practicing law in Tucson.
A large portion of his legal career was spent working as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Phoenix, where he specialized in eminent domain litigation. Bill retired from the City of Phoenix in 2002 and took his talents to Ayers & Brown PC. He retired in 2019 after 50 continuous years of law practice.
Bill married the love of his life, Carole Sieger, on June 16, 1989. Together they shared life’s adventures and cherished time with family and friends. He and Carole loved to travel, they embarked on numerous international trips including several cruises. Bill was an avid golfer and member of Desert Hills Golf Club. Since taking up residence in Green Valley in 2008, he participated in several men’s groups including the Pottinger Golf Group. He was a member of the Elks Club and the American Legion Post 131.
Bill is survived by his wife Carole; his two children, Robert (Doreen) Little and William (Krystin)McDonald III; three stepchildren, Sally (Bill) Stephens, Stacy (Chris) Wadden and John (Nicole) Sieger; four grandchildren, Olivia and Lilly Little, Lucas and Hailey McDonald; step-grandchildren L.B. and Sophie Stephens, Zane and Reese Sieger; and sister, Gail Kaylor.