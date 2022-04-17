WILLIAM EVANS

Retired Western/Delta Airlines Capt. W.C. “Bill” Evans was cleared for final take off Saturday, April 9, from his home in Green Valley, AZ.
Expected to greet him upon arrival at his final destination are his sons Scotty, Jim and Jerry, his parents Jerome and Inez; also Roslyn, Marty and other loved ones who got there first.
Those left in the waiting area include his wife Sherry, son Doug (wife Meghan), daughters-in-law Suzie and Melinda, sister Gray Darden, grandchildren Ty, Tanner, Hope and Quinn. And many nephews and nieces. And a legion of those who loved him.
Bill was born in the Panama Canal zone in 1929 where he lived until high school graduation. He then went to Colorado A & M (now CSU). He served in the Air Force in Korea as a fighter pilot. After the Air Force he started with Western Airlines which merged with Delta. He flew for 32 happy years.
When he retired, he moved to Ennis, Montana, where he met his wife, Sherry. He also resided at times in Ft. Collins, CO, Estes Park,,CO, Sequim, WA, and finally in Green Valley, AZ. But his heart was always in Montana.
His smile, kindness and sense of humor will be fondly remembered and missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 23, at 11a.m. followed by a reception at the Green Valley Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the GV Food Bank.
