William Clayton Till, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Woodland Hills, Utah, on Nov. 16, 2019. William was born on April 18, 1929, in Millvale, Pennsylvania.
William is survived by his loving wife Gloria and his daughters Jorana, Laura (Brian), Louise (Jeff), stepdaughter Diane (Glenn), and grandchildren Chloe, Aubrey, Danielle (Anthony), and Joshua, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by Hemant Kishan (Anurita), who was like a son, and his family. He is preceded in death by his first wife Pauline, sisters Margaret and June, and stepson John.
William served in the U.S. Navy for three years, where he had many adventures traveling the world. He attended Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees in Electrical Engineering. William was a professor of Electrical Engineering for 35 years, first at General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, and then at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. His integrated circuits textbook was used by many of his past students.
After retirement, William lived in Green Valley, Arizona, for over a decade. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and studying physics, as well as traveling, skiing, kayaking, and hiking.
Memorial contributions may be made to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice in Utah.