 William Boyer of Green Valley, AZ, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12. He is survived by his three children: Susan (Seibel) of Indianapolis, IN, James Boyer of Bloomington, IN, and David Boyer of Pittsburgh, PA; six grandchildren: Matthew Seibel, Rachel McAfee, Christopher Seibel, Sean Boyer, David Boyer and Charles Boyer; six great-grandchildren: William, Macey, Christopher William Junior, Samuel, and Avery Seibel, and Owen McAfee. He is predeceased by his loving wife Jean (Tipton) Boyer and great-granddaughter Emma Eileen McAfee. Bill is also survived by beloved partner Dolores Moore of Green Valley, AZ.

Bill was born on Aug. 26, 1929, to James and Dorothy Charlotte (Brown) Boyer of Rockford, IL, where he graduated from high school. It was there that Bill met Jean, his dedicated wife of nearly 60 years. Bill resided in many cities over the years due to career changes, including Bloomington, IN, Carmel, IN, Rochester, NY, and Chicago, IL. He retired in Green Valley, AZ, where he lived for the past 22 years.

