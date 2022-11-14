WILLIAM C. BOYER of Green Valley, AZ went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12. He is survived by his three children: Susan (Seibel) of Indianapolis, IN; James Boyer of Bloomington, IN and David Boyer of Pittsburgh, PA; six grandchildren: Matthew Seibel, Rachel McAfee, Christopher Seibel, Sean Boyer, David Boyer and Charles Boyer; six great-grandchildren: William, Macey, Christopher William Junior, Samuel, and Avery Seibel, and Owen McAfee. He is predeceased by his loving wife Jean (Tipton) Boyer and great granddaughter Emma Eileen McAfee. Bill is also survived by beloved partner Dolores Moore of Green Valley, AZ.
Bill was born on Aug. 26, 1929, to James and Dorothy Charlotte (Brown) Boyer of Rockford, IL, where he graduated from high school. It was there that Bill met Jean, his dedicated wife of nearly 60 years. Bill resided in many cities over the years due to career changes, including Bloomington, IN, Carmel, IN, Rochester, NY and Chicago, IL. He retired in Green Valley, AZ where he lived for the past 22 years.
Bill spent his childhood years in Rockford, IL. He was strong from an early age as a survivor of Polio. This gave him strength to overcome many life challenges. Bill had a very successful career at Eastman Kodak Company, which enabled him to provide a good life for his family. He started as a combination Sales Representative and Service Engineer in the early heyday of micrographics. This led him to a position as a sales instructor and Director of Marketing Education in Rochester, NY. Over the years, Bill moved into leadership as a District Sales Manager covering several Midwestern states. He successfully managed his teams to earn top achievements every year. Following retirement from Kodak, Bill had a fruitful business of his own for several years as a private distributor of micrographic film and instrumentation.
Throughout his family life, Bill created many special memories through boating and related travel in the wonderful Finger Lakes of New York and inland lakes of Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. In later years, Bill enjoyed traveling and learning about the history of the places he visited. He treasured the times spent with family and close friends, when traveling to see them or when they visited in AZ.
While residing in Green Valley, Bill was active in Bible Study Fellowship, and was also an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior.
Memorial gifts may be made in his memory to the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior in Green Valley, AZ. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.
