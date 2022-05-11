Bill Chilvers, 86, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022. Bill was born in Michigan City, Indiana to Mary and George Chilvers. Bill was a devout Catholic and went to Alexian Brothers in Chicago for nursing school and then to St. Mary of Nazareth School in Chicago for Nurse Anesthesia. He met the love of his life, Betty, in anesthesia school. He was well respected as a CRNA.
Bill and Betty moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin where the first two of their five children were born. From there they moved to Olney, Illinois, where the last three of their children were born. In 1981, they moved to northern Illinois for 20-plus years before retiring to Tucson, Arizona. Betty passed away in 2013. Bill met his second love Peg Sullivan, in Green Valley through church. They were married in 2014. Peg passed away in 2020.
Bill was a man of strong faith, abiding patience, and deep love. He and Betty raised four daughters of whom they were incredibly proud. Being an athlete himself, Bill enjoyed teaching his daughters so much about sports but in particular he was a passionate advocate of women’s sports. He loved coaching and officiating his girl’s sporting leagues. He taught them about faith in Jesus, about discipline, and kindness, and to always be honest and do their best.
Bill’s vocation included being a lector and lay minister at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Olney and being a part of Rosary Makers International and the Martha Ministry at Our Lady of the Valley in Green Valley, Arizona.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother Mary, his sisters Dolores and Carol, the mother of his children Betty, his son Billy, and his second wife Peg. Bill is survived by his daughters Mary (Brenda), Kelly (Greg), Carolyn, and Peg (James) and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no memorial service. A private inurnment will be at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson at a later date. Memorials may be made to Thistle Farms (5122 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209, thistlefarms.org); Casa Maria Soup Kitchen (401 E 26th St, Tucson, AZ 85713, casamariatucson.org); Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church (505 N La Canada Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85614, olvgv.org); or the charity of donor’s choice.
