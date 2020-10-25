WERNER H. LAWSON

Werner Henry Lawson, 88, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Billie Jean (Harless) for 35 years, proud father of Fred (Debbie) Lawson and Dina (Ron) Berne, devoted grandfather of Sarah Lawson, Rebecca Lawson, Julia Lawson, Sophie Berne and Miriam Berne, treasured stepfather of Kim (Jim) Cortez and Cindy (Bengt) Kluck-Nygren and cherished “Poppy” of James Keith Cortez, Kristine (Alex) Tracy, and Riley (Devan) Nygren-Scott.
The son of Fred and Lottie Sophie (Solsteim) Lawson, Werner was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, and lived in Chicago until moving to Green Valley, AZ. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Arrangements are being coordinated with support from East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery. He will be buried in a private ceremony at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ. The family encourages mourners to remember Werner by expressing their gratitude to all active and former military personnel, and anyone interested in memorializing Werner is asked to consider supporting The Animal League of Green Valley, where he had volunteered for many years. The Animal League of Green Valley, attn: Jane Vazquez, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614 520-625-3170.