WENDELL L. MILLER

On Friday morning, April 3, 2020, Wendell took his last breath and went home. He was holding hands with his beloved Enid at their home in Green Valley, Arizona.
Wendell was born in Altus, Oklahoma on Dec. 27, 1929 to Arthur and Grace Miller. He was the youngest of five children including brothers Allen B. and Norman O. and sisters Pauline and Helen. All have preceded him in death.
Wendell attended Bethany-Peniel College and Nazarene Theological Seminary. He served as an ordained minister in Kansas, Arkansas, and Michigan.
Wendell was gifted musically, able to play any hymn by ear. He also had a royal voice that brought heaven and earth close together. He frequently sat at the piano to accompany himself and friends in the singing of hymns. Wendell’s joy was to share the gospel through music. He was a member of the choir at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley. Wendell loved Lawrence Welk.
Travel was a passion for Wendell. He enjoyed exploring new places and making lifelong friends along the way. Enid and Wendell enjoyed many cruises and an Alaska motorhome adventure during their almost 10 years together.
Wendell had a wonderful sense of composition, color, contrast, and beauty. He created some very much-loved jewelry, using silver, semi-precious stones, and dichroic glass.
Wendell loved any flavor of ice cream, especially chocolate. It was always time for ice cream, even on his death bed.
Wendell wore his feelings on his sleeve. If he was upset, or contrite, or frustrated, or happy, you knew it. This sense of vulnerability and genuineness quickly turned many strangers into friends.
Wendell’s family includes his daughter Diane, son Reg, and Reg’s wife Tracey. He also had two grandchildren, Stacey and Jeff, and two great-grandchildren, Emma Jane and Luke.
Wendell will be sorely missed by his partner Enid Waldron, and Crystal Lopez his dedicated helper.
Wendell’s remains will be interred in the columbarium at Valley Presbyterian Church.