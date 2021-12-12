If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Wendell Gaddis, 67, of Green Valley for 32 years, passed away on November 26, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Charleen, of 45 years. One brother, Fred, and Millie Gaddis; one sister, Patryce Loftin of Fairmount, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Gaddis, and mother, Mildred Johnson Gaddis, of Fairmount, Indiana.
He had the privilege of working at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics as part of the Elite Sports Massage Team. He also worked at numerous track and field events in Indianapolis, Indiana. His passion was using his healing hands to help relieve pain.
A Memorial Service was held on December 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Northwest Community Friends Church, 5950 N. La Canada Dr., Tucson, AZ In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wendell’s honor to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Desert Sunset Funeral Home, 520-297-9007.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone