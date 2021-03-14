Wayne M. Brown, son of Charles Herbert and Ruth (Malott) Brown, was born August 6, 1935, and departed this life on March 7, 2021, at the age of 85 years.
He married Sylvia on Nov. 22, 1974, and they were the parents of four children — Cindy (Brown) Meade, Seaman, OH; Don (Linda) Brown, Silverton, OR; Tony Skujins, Tempe, AZ; and Alex (Marianne) Brown, Grants Pass, OR; five grandchildren — Chris Meade, Cincinnati, OH; Erica Meade, Seaman, OH; Chelsey (Brown) Kuenzi, Ridgefield, WA; Leah Brown, Grants Pass, OR; and Logan Brown, Tualatin, OR; four great-grandchildren — Emery Catt, Lucy Meade, Sadie Kuenzi and Chloe Kuenzi; and special niece — Jennifer (Temple) Branham.
Wayne was born along Eagle Creek in Brown County, Ohio, and grew up in Hillsboro, Ohio, graduating from Hillsboro High School in 1953. Wayne then attended and graduated from Wilmington College with a BS in Chemistry in 1959. Wayne’s employment led him to live and work in California and then later in Oregon where he lived his adult life in Beaverton and Salem. After retirement, Wayne and Sylvia moved to Green Valley, Arizona to enjoy the climate and retirement years.
Wayne loved Austin Healey cars and rebuilt and drove several models over the years. He was a member of the Austin Healey Club of Oregon. Wayne and Sylvia were avid square and round dancers. They could be seen at the local Eagles club after a regular dance, dancing until the wee hours of the morning with their friends.
Wayne enjoyed making stained glass and gifted his work to friends and family through the years. One of his proudest works is the stained glass in the chapel of Desert Hills Lutheran Church.
Wayne and Sylvia traveled as much as possible over the years, visiting every state in the U.S. and numerous overseas countries.
Wayne was a diehard card player. His family can attest to his joy of playing an evening of cards with all of his family around the table. Wayne was also an excellent cook and he always enjoyed fixing a “Brown Feast” when the family was all together. He was well known for his chili and enjoyed trying new recipes.
Wayne was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge, becoming an active officer and member of the Green Valley, AZ chapter after his retirement.
Wayne was a wonderful husband, Dad, and PopPop who will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
There will be a private memorial because of present circumstances.