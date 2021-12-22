WAYNE K. NORTH

Wayne North, died peacefully at home in Green Valley, AZ on Dec. 16, 2021. He was born in Chicago, Ill on April 17, 1939 to Lucille and Kendall North. He moved to Marquette in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in 1949 with his mother and brother Lincoln, where he grew up attending grade school, high school and college. From 6th grade through his graduation from Northern Michigan University in August of 1961, he held ownership to the largest daily newspaper route in Michigan Upper Peninsula averaging 215 daily subscribers, six days a week. He was active in DeMolay, a Masonic organization for young men and later became Master Councilor of the local Marquette chapter, a District Councilor for the U.P. and later was elected State Master Councilor for the State of Michigan and its eighty-plus chapters.
Graduating from high school in 1957, Wayne joined the Merchant Marines immediately to sail with the Cleveland Cliffs Co Marine Division on the S.S. Cliffs Victory on the Great Lakes. He later worked for Great Lakes Steel in the Detroit-area and was present for the laying of the keel of the legendary Edmund Fitzgerald.
He returned to Marquette and attended Northern Michigan University where he was Instrumental in establishing Tau Kappa Epsilon as the University's first national social fraternity. Following graduation in the fall of 1961, he worked for Tau Kappa Epsilon as a Field Secretary, representing the fraternity on campuses in 14 western states until the Selective Servicers forced him to exercise an option to enroll in the Navy's Officer Candidate School. Thus began a twenty-two-year career of a combination of a six-year tour of active duty aboard two distinctly different navy ships, both actively involved in the Pacific in the workup to the Vietnam conflict. He served as Executive Officer aboard the second ship and an additional sixteen years serving as Commanding Officer of six Navy Reserve Units located in various parts of the country. He was ultimately rewarded with the promotion to the rank of Captain in the United States Navy. He retired in 1994.
In December of 1967, Wayne married Georgiana Matz in Southern California, returning to the Midwest to begin a 29-year career with the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company with territory assignments in both Wisconsin and Minnesota. Together, they raised three sons, Christopher, John, and Brian. His nearly thirty years with Upjohn focused initially in sales, and later he devoted his time and efforts facilitating medical education at the academic level in the nation's medical schools. He retired in 1996. His wife, Georgianna died in 2000 from complications of ALS.
In 2003 Wayne and his high school sweetheart, Jeannie DeGroot, reconnected in Arizona and were married in Green Valley. Initially they maintained two homes, one in Birchwood, Wisconsin and one in Green Valley. They became full time residents of Green Valley twelve years ago. Over the years they've enjoyed exploring southern AZ, hiking, golfing and establishing lifelong friendships.
Wayne has been a life-long member of the Episcopal Church since his baptism at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chicago 80-+ years ago and he has been an active member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, Green Valley since making Green Valley their permanent home. He recently completed a three-year term as Senior Warden and has served in a variety of capacities over the years.
Wayne is survived by his brother, Lincoln; his wife, Jeannie; his sons; Christopher, John, and Brian; four grandchildren; and his extended family; Jeff, Josh, and Jordana, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Donations can be made in his memory to: The Imago Dei Middle School, 55N 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701 or Tu Nidito Children & Family Services, 3922 N. Mountain Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719