Warren P. Joblin, longtime resident of Weston, CT and currently of Green Valley, AZ, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 21, 2021 after a short battle with COVID-19. He was 82.
Born August 12, 1938 in Watertown, MA, he attended Hall High School in West Hartford, CT and graduated from The College of William and Mary in 1960. He earned his JD from Georgetown Law School in 1963 and then served in the Army until 1965 as a First Lieutenant in Fort Lewis, WA. Warren practiced family law in Westport, CT for the next 30 years first with Sherwood, Garlick and Cowell and then in his own practice.
Warren is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Carol Joblin. They met in college in 1958 and married in June of 1962 and they had 58 years of a wonderful marriage. Warren was a loving father to Bonnie (Christian) Crews and his three granddaughters Julia, Katelyn and Laurel Crews. He is preceded in death by his son David Taylor Joblin, his parents Lawrence Lazar and Luella Jackson Joblin and brother Robert L. Joblin.
Warren gave so much of himself to his family and in dedicated service to his community, church and college. He enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball, Youth Basketball, Gymnastics and Pop Warner Cheerleading for many years in Weston. He joined Kiwanis International in January 1967 and first attended the Westport-Weston Club. He served as Lieutenant Governor with Distinction from 1974-75 and was the Founder of the Weston Kiwanis Club in 1974. He served as Lieutenant Governor again from 2005-6 and 2007-8.
He attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Darien, CT for more than 20 years and served as head of their Christian education program, as Warden of the church and on numerous committees. He was also an active leader in the Tres Dias Community.
While at The College of William and Mary, Warren was a member of the varsity Cheerleading team and varsity Men’s Track Team and broke many records in hurdles and on the relay team. He was inducted into the W&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994. He loved his alma mater and was an active volunteer for The College. He was president of the Connecticut alumni chapter for many years and served as scribe for his class notes section of the magazine and a member of the Olde Guarde Council until his passing. For his years of dedicated service, Warren was awarded the W&M Alumni Service Award in 2005. He also served as advisor to his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha for many years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the scholarship Warren started at William and Mary many years ago to support a student track athlete with financial need. Gifts can be made to the Joblin Family Endowment Scholarship in memory of Warren P. Joblin at
A virtual service will be held at a later date.