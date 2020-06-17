Walter Norris Kirn Jr., 82, of Mcleod, MT and Green Valley, AZ, died in his Montana home May 26, 2020 after a several months battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS.
Walter was born on March 24,1938 in Akron, Ohio to Walter Norris Kirn and Helen Nye Kirn. Growing up, he discovered a passion for sports, particularly football and baseball. While attending Akron’s Buchtel High School, he was scouted by the athletic departments of several Ivy League universities and ultimately chose to attend Princeton University, where he played both varsity football and baseball. As a member of Princeton’s class of 1960, he studied chemical engineering. After Princeton, Walter attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. There, he took a master’s degree in chemical engineering and met his wife of 30 years, Mildred Stein Kirn. Walter then earned his law degree in Washington, D.C.’s George Washington University.
Capitalizing on his science background, Walter chose a career in patent law, championing and defending the rights of inventors and innovators. In the late 1960s he moved from Washington to Minnesota where he joined the in-house patent department of 3M corporation in St. Paul. He was a fierce litigator, preferring the courtroom to the office.
Walter had a powerful lust for life and his law career consumed but a fraction of his vast energies. From boyhood until his ALS diagnosis in 2019, he fished, hunted, backpacked, canoed, cross country-skied, lifted weights, and played tennis — always to win. In adulthood his chief concern beside his work and family was the preservation of the environment. In 1970 in Minnesota, he played a key role in the federal designation of the St. Croix River as a National Scenic River. He belonged to several conservation and environmental groups, often offering his legal services pro bono in various battles for clean waters, clean air and the preservation of wilderness habitats. His profound love of the mountain west led him to retire to Montana in the mid 1990s. Later he and his current wife Barbara chose to spend their winters in Quail Creek and returned to their Montana home every spring.
In Walter’s last weeks of life, his best friends in Montana, Brian Trisler, Phil Minsky and Beau Barnhill, rented a large RV and drove to Arizona to bring Walt back to his beloved home in Montana. While still in his Quail Creek home, Barbara’s vigilant and constant care was greatly aided by their best friends, Bud and Jeannie Longnecker and Dan Rusch.
Walter is survived by his wife Barbara Fitzgerald Kirn and his sons Walter Kirn III of Livingston, MT and Andrew Kirn of St. Paul, MN, and his grandchildren Margaret Kirn and Charles Kirn of Livingston, MT. He also leaves behind a sister, Suzanne Robbins of Akron, Ohio. His sister Julia Magoline of Akeon preceded him in death by only a few weeks.