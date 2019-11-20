WALLACE JOHNSON

Wallace (Wally) Johnson, age 81, of Green Valley died peacefully Oct. 25, 2019 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; daughter Debbie (Tom) Rich of Anderson, IN; granddaughter Alexis (Dillon) Bane, of Indianapolis, IN; grandson Matt Rich of Chicago, IL. One sister Phyllis Schmidt of OKC, OK; 2 brothers Mike Johnson of Prescott Valley, AZ and Wayne Johnson of MN. Sister-in-law Sharon Johnson, brother-in-law Don Willard, several nieces and nephews including Tonya (Rod) Wisner of Tucson. He was preceded in death by parents Margaret and Virgil Johnson, brother Doug Johnson, sister Donna Willard , sister-in laws Lorene Johnson and Sharon Johnson.
Wally was a member of the American Legion, and the Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter G of Green Valley. He will be greatly missed by many.
Military Service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m., interment following at Marana Military Cemetery.