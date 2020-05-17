VIVIAN M. (CARRIER) SEARLE

February 9, 1927 to May 7, 2020 (age 93)
Vivian Marie Searle, 93, of Green Valley, Arizona, died peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Norman Searle.
Born in North Providence, RI, a daughter of the late John and Delia (Achin) Carrier, Vivian was one of the first women graduates of the Rhode Island College of Pharmacy and Allied Sciences in 1949.
She worked at McCarthy’s Drugstore on Chalkstone Ave. in Providence, RI, and Vivian and Norman Searle owned West Barrington Drug, a community pharmacy and lunch counter-soda fountain for decades before selling the business in 1987.
Vivian lived in Florida and Easton, NH before settling in Green Valley, AZ in 2000. She was an avid golfer, loved tennis, cats, and music. Vivian was a communicant and choir member of the Our Lady of the Valley Parish.
Brothers Harvey Carrier (d. 1990) and Richard Carrier (d. 2000) predeceased Vivian. Her beloved niece, Andrea Theroux, of Charlestown, RI; and three nephews; Mark Carrier of Richmond, RI, James Carrier, Sr. of Charlestown, RI and Andrew Carrier, of North Port, FL. survive her. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Dorothy Carrier of Westerly, RI and Barbara LaFrance of Palm Harbor, FL.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be given to the Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, 785 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458 or www.newtoncountryday.org/give.