Vivian Gertrude Holt was born to Leonard and Gertrude Wyrick on Feb. 25, 1929, and died July 14, 2021. In her 92 years, she loved and was loved by many.
Vivian greatly enjoyed completing beautiful jigsaw puzzles, and was a truly caring, giving soul, who volunteered for many years at the White Elephant Thrift Store in Green Valley, Arizona.
She loved and cherished her family, including her daughter Jo, granddaughter Jenny, daughter Linda (Bob), granddaughter Robin (Jae), granddaughter Angie (Porter) and great-grandson, Gavin, as well as loved ones scattered far and wide. Hers was a life well lived, and she will be forever missed.