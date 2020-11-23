Virginia Woodcock
Virginia Woodcock, age 94, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away November 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Bronson, Kansas, and lived coast to coast. In 1945 she married her husband, Charles. She then attended the University of Kansas with her husband and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Accounting. Upon graduation, she worked briefly for General Electric as an accountant and then as a housewife to raise her family. Later she became director of the pre-school at the Methodist Church in Lancaster, California. She retired to Green Valley in 1986.
She is survived by her son Neil Woodcock, and his wife Kathie of Green Valley, son-in-law Tim Milligan, granddaughters Alicia Jennings and Rachael Woodcock, grandsons Gabe and Kyle England, great-granddaughters Kenna, Mila and Madison and great-grandsons Jacob and Riley, all of California. Her husband proceeded her in death in 2005. A daughter, Sharon Milligan, and a son, Dana Woodcock, also preceded her in death.
She loved traveling and quilting and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Green Valley.
She was laid to rest at a private graveside service, November 23, at the Green Valley Cemetery.