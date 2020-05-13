11-23-24 to 03-17-20
Virginia Mae Matheson joined the love of her life in heaven on March 17, 2020, the end result of a catastrophic fall. Her husband of 74 years, Hugh Matheson, preceded her in 2016, son Roderick Matheson, in January of this year.
She is survived by her children Pattie Matheson and Cindy Cutforth; grandchildren Jesse Matheson, Tyler Cutforth, Sara Cross, Elizabeth Snyder, and Katherine Matheson; great-grandchildren Ethan Matheson, Makena Cross, Cooper Cross, Deane Snyder, Natalie Liu-Matheson, and Alexander Liu-Matheson.
A celebration of Virginia's life will be held in Washington state when circumstances allow.
The family requests donations in her honor be made to the Restoration Fund at the Titan Missile Museum, 1580 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614.