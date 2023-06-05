On May 21, 2023 we lost a treasured wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and sweet friend.
Mom was born Oct. 22, 1925 in Kansas City, MO, moved often during her childhood, but eventually resided in Tuscola, IL where she met Jim, her lifelong friend, adorer and true love. They married March 22, 1947 and spent a few years in Indiana and Illinois for Jim's work before moving to Milwaukee, WI where they raised four talented, successful and very good looking children.
Retirement brought them to the warmth and beauty of Green Valley, AZ where they had 35 more years of making memories together. Mom was an avid do-it-yourselfer, always adding those final details that take a project from ordinary to extraordinary. It's a legacy we all carry on. She was also an accomplished seamstress — she loved beautiful fabrics and the clothes she made were works of art.
When we were growing up, she worked part time in the Shorewood High School library and later volunteered at the La Posada library — books were another love. Mom created so many adventures for us as we were growing up. Often she would spontaneously pack up some snacks, get us all in the car and we'd go off for a day or two to see what we might find along the way (most likely an old truck Dad would spy). She passed on her love for the back roads that we still find exciting. She had her own interests but made our home and family a priority, and we are all the better for it.
Mom was a little shy, a lot silly, had a childlike enthusiasm for life (which endeared her to her grand and great grandchildren and pretty much everyone she met) and believed her favorite song, "What a Wonderful World" was the way life was. She once wondered what anyone would find to write about her but a life well lived has many stories to tell. She was loved by so many people and left us with wonderful memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Jim. She is survived by brother, Allyn Knoche (Lucy); sister-inlaw, Patricia Ryan; four children, Jamie (Jim), Cathy (Dave), Libby, and Jim; 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Michele),Mandy, Thayer (Sari), Seth, Katie (Pete), Lauren (Phil), Ellie, Annie (TJ), Jenny (Jim), Jeff (Lauren); 17 greats, one great great,and extended family and friends.
Mom loved the friends and caregivers she met during her years at La Posada and we are so grateful for the kindness shown as she made this final journey. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s Green Valley center or the La Posada Life Foundation/Holiday Gift Fund.
