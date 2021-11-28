VIRGINIA "GINGER" DOWNING

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Virginia Lee Jensen, age 70, was born in Sioux City, Iowa, the first of four children of Paul and Betty Jensen. After attending high school in Lawton, she went on to graduate from The University of Northern Iowa with a B.A. in Home Economics. Throughout the years, Ginger called many places home including the Des Moines area of IA, Lincoln and Ogallala of NE, and finally, Green Valley, AZ.
In addition to raising her family, Ginger embarked on many successful business ventures. She owned and restored the Historical Prairie Movie Theatre, dabbled as an antique dealer, launched Paper Dolls Wallpaper company and ran a nursery. Ginger endeavored to live her life to the fullest and enjoyed many hobbies and special accomplishments. She was a world traveler, gourmet chef and graceful hostess, master crafter, gourmet cooking club aficionado, avid quilter, and delighted in sharing tips on her children’s interior home decor. She made time for community initiatives as a PEO President, PTO volunteer, Rotary member, Historical Society member and volunteered at hospice and the American Legion. Perhaps most uniquely special, while working at the Iowa Commission for the Blind, she became friends with a blind athlete and became her ski guide in downhill competitions at multiple international races and the 1984 Paralympics.
Ginger was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Downing, to whom she was married for 36 years. Ginger is survived by her children Danielle and husband Todd Ferris of Elizabethtown, PA; Drew and wife Allex Downing of Englewood, CO; stepson Bob and wife Lauren Downing of Castlerock, CO; stepdaughter Deb and husband Jeff Helder of Folsom, CA; seven grandchildren: Sydney Helder, Trey Downing, Riley Helder, Sophie Downing, Isaac Young, RT Ferris and Kate Ferris; brothers Doug and Dan Jensen of Kemmerer, WY; brother Bob Jensen of Delmont, PA; cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many special friends.
Ashes will be spread in many beloved locations. Ginger was an extraordinary, unforgettable woman. Dynamic, kind, resolute and charming, her presence lingered long after she left the room. It lingers now eternally, in the hearts of her family and friends, whom she loved fiercely.
