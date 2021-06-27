Vincent L. Pino, 94, of Green Valley, Arizona went to his heavenly home on June 15, 2021.
He was born February 1927 in Beyer, PA to Guiseppe and Josephine (Arella) Pino. Vince proudly served as a sergeant in the Army from 1945-1953 and was stationed in Italy. It was there he fell in love and married his wife of 59 years, Maria. Upon returning to the States, they moved to Niagara Falls, NY and eventually to the Town of Wheatfield to raise their family. Vince was an active member of the community; recently recognized for his 55 years of volunteer service to the Adams Fire Co. While living in the Town of Wheatfield, he was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Wheatfield Seniors, and the American Legion.
In 2007, he moved to Green Valley, Arizona where he continued his active life as a member of Our Lady of the Valley Church, the Italian Catholic Federation, American Legion Post 66 and as a volunteer at the White Elephant Thrift Store.
Throughout his life, Vince enjoyed the company of friends playing cards and bingo. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed gardening, photography and hunting with his family for many years. In his later years, Vince’s pet Chihuahuas, Bruce and Katey, were his beloved companions and always by his side.
Vince was predeceased in passing by his wife Maria Pino. He is survived by his four children; Ann (Joe) Suto, Bob (Patty) Pino, Michael (Bettejo) Pino, and Paul (Rodney) Pino; five grandchildren; Katie (Suto) Sacco, Vicky Suto, Billy Pino, Krystal Pino, and Christopher Pino; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be sent to Green Valley Fire Department, Green Valley, AZ.