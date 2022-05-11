Vincent Girard Capizzano, loving husband and father, of Green Valley, Arizona and Westerly, sadly passed away in Tucson, Arizona on April 26. He was predeceased by his parents Giacomo and Nellie (Leonetti) Capizzano.
He is survived and will be sadly missed by his wife, Cynthia Potter, a daughter Larissa M. Capizzano of Los Angeles, his brother Anthony (Diane) Capizzano of Westerly. He is also survived by his in-laws, Joseph and Carol Potter and sister-in-law, Sherri and Phil Rowe of Mystic, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Vinny received an Associate Degree in Industrial Management from Thames Valley State Technical College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at URI. He worked at the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics in Groton, CT as a Logistics Analyst with the UK Trident program until his retirement in June of 2019 after 39 years of service.
Vin was a member of the Westerly FOPA, The Columbus Day Parade Committee, The Westerly Fire Police, The Green Valley Arizona Fire Corps., The Westerly Ambulance Corps, and served on the Juvenile Hearing Board of Westerly. He was a member of the Bocce Club of Westerly and the Italo American Club of Pawcatuck. He also coached Westerly Pee Wee Football for 8 years.
Vinny was an avid golfer, a member of Fenner Hill Golf Club in Hope Valley, Canoa Ranch Golf Club and San Ignacio Golf Club in Green Valley, Arizona. He had his first hole in one at the Misquamicut Club, 2nd years later at Winnepaug Country Club. He was proud of the fact that he completed The Ocean State Marathon in 1978. He played on the Westerly High Football, baseball and track teams. He also held the shot put record for more than 40 years, and received the Carl Myllymaki trophy and the Dwight Rogers award for football.
A memorial service is being planned in the fall. Donations in Vinny’s memory can be made to The Green Valley Fire District Fire Corps, 1285 W Camino Encanto, Green Valley, AZ 85622
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone