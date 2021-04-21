VINCENT “BUD” COSTELLO

In loving memory of Vincent (Bud) E. Costello, born May 15,1942 in New York City, NY and died March 30,2021 in Green Valley, AZ.
Vincent was a distinguished member of the United States Coast Guard. Vincent also served for many years as senior electrical engineer at Niagara Mohawk until he retired to Green Valley, AZ.
Vince is survived by one daughter and three sons, one sister, five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two nephews and one great nephew. Vince Costello will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kenmore, New York.