VICKI RAE (JOHNSON) GUNNESS

Vicki passed on to her heavenly home on Jan. 9, 2021, at Banner Health University Campus in Tucson, AZ, from non-COVID related causes. Vicki was born in Fargo, N.D. on August 14, 1944 to Floyd and LaVerne (Froysland) Johnson. Vicki attended Horace Mann elementary, Ben Franklin junior high, and four years of high school at Oak Grove in Fargo. Vicki was blessed with a beautiful contralto voice, and was a soloist in the Oak Grove choir.
Vicki took voice lessons at Concordia college, sang in various community productions, and became quite a sought after soloist. While living in Bismarck for a time, she was soloist in the community production of Handel's “Messiah.”
Vicki's career was that of a certified professional lay minister, serving Lost and Found ministry in Moorhead, Trinity Lutheran in Pelican Rapids, MN, Pontoppidan Lutheran in Fargo and Atonement Lutheran in Fargo. After retiring to Arizona, Vicki continued this ministry by phone to many in the area. Vicki accumulated a huge circle of friends over the years … you might say to know her was to love her.
Vicki was preceded in death by her father Floyd, mother LaVerne and a younger brother, David. She is survived by her husband Richard of Green Valley, AZ; brother Mark (Linda) Johnson of Mt. Vernon, WA; Linh Do who joined us by the Vietnamese refugee program, and many nieces and nephews. Most any kid who met her eventually came to know her as "Ant" Vicki and she loved them with all her heart and soul.
She will be dearly missed by a huge number of friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Fargo, N.D. Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold funeral home in Fargo, N.D. Memorials preferred to Oak Grove High School in Fargo, N.D.