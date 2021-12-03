Verna Most Castoro, 91, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, in Green Valley, AZ.
Born on Aug. 14, 1930, to Peter Most and Julia Chereches in Pennington, NJ, Verna was the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Pennington High School and married the love of her life, Mario S. Castoro, in 1947 in Hopewell, NJ, where they resided until 1992.
Verna’s most rewarding job was raising their four children — Julia, Rosemary, Janice and Robert — and providing a loving home where education and an honest work ethic were paramount. She accomplished this as an active leader of community organizations like the 4-H Club, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and helped to consolidate the Hopewell Valley Regional School System. She used her green thumb as a member of the Hopewell Valley Garden Club. As a parishioner of St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, her beautiful voice enhanced the choir.
Verna loved to shop, which was reflected in her stylish wardrobe and accessories. She also had many other interests and talents, and a competitive spirit. She was a skilled seamstress, a master of handicrafts like knitting and Swedish weaving, a baker, an avid reader and a student of history. She and Mario were world travelers, and they also enjoyed spending summers entertaining family and friends on Long Beach Island at the New Jersey shore for over 40 years. During this time, they became formidable partners in playing bridge and tennis.
Verna also had a professional career after her children were grown. She was a teacher’s aide and a secretary for a prominent neuropsychiatrist, then became a successful realtor in the Hopewell/Pennington area.
In 1992, Verna and Mario retired to Oro Valley, AZ, and later Green Valley. They made many friends; went hiking and square dancing; guided tours; and hosted family and friends in their beautiful home. She was particularly proud of her Hummingbirds, a group of Green Valley women she taught to do intricate Swedish weaving designs. The group, along with Verna’s participation, engaged in many educational, philanthropic and just plain fun activities.
Verna was predeceased by Mario, her husband of 67 years, who died in 2014, and her four sisters and two brothers.
In 2015, Verna moved to La Posada in Green Valley, where she made many new friends and rescued her beloved papillon and constant companion, Gypsy, who survives her. Verna is also survived by her four children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Dec. 10, 2021, at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 505 N. La Cañada Dr., Green Valley, starting with the rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. A repast and celebration of Verna’s life will take place at noon.