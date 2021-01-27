Trudy K. Watson of Green Valley peacefully passed away at their Green Valley home with her beloved husband by her side, on Dec. 18, 2020.
She was born in Springfield, Illinois on Sept. 27, 1945, daughter of Wilbur and Irma Long. Wonderful wife of Harold Watson of 29 years, Friend to many, Mother and Grandmother.
She attended grade school in Chesterfield, Illinois, graduated from high school class of 1963 in Carlinville, Illinois and went on to receive her B.S. degree at the University of Illinois.
She had an enjoyable career at Franklin Life Insurance and later joined her husband in their drapery business. They retired and permanently settled in Green Valley, Arizona in 2015.
Trudy loved life and enjoyed traveling and social events. Music was her passion and she enjoyed singing, dancing and playing various instruments.
Trudy will be remembered with her beautiful warm smile that would light up a room. Her genuine kindness and her loving heart will always be remembered by those who knew her.