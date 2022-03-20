Trina Faye Gatterer (Patscheck) was born on September 18, 1972 to her loving mother Elaine Coons. Her father was Louis Patscheck. You were born in the Copper Queen Hospital in Bisbee, Arizona. You had a hard young life being bounced around from family to family. It is amazing you turned out to be such a strong person of character, compassion and love, with a strong will to live, after the mental and physical trauma you endured by trusted persons in and out of the church.
Trina was very passionate about the mental health of our veterans and first responders, service dogs for people, children with disabilities, and genealogy.
Grandmother Pearl Coons was such a positive influential force in your life after you moved in and stayed with her. She taught you so many simple truths of life, nature, and native spirituality. Aunt Klio and Uncle Oron shared their family and guidance of family love. You graduated from Benson High School in 1990. You enjoyed writing, acting in plays in Drama Club, cooking, working with the veterinarian in Benson, and learning to quilt. You attended Job Corp in Tucson during 1991.
You were preceded in death by your mother Elaine Coons when you were 3 years old, Grandpa Sidney Coons, father in-law Charles Gatterer, Grandma Pearl Coons, Aunt Klio and Uncle Oron, and brother Carl Patscheck.
Trina is survived by her husband Gregory L. Gatterer, son Austin, daughter Sabrina, and son Daniel, her brother Dale Patscheck, her sister Lora England (Patscheck), brother in-law Wade England, niece Michel Miester, nephew Johnathon, niece Elaine, Uncle Robert A. Gatterer, Aunt Brenda Gatterer and Grandmother Ann Gatterer.
A Celebration of Life event will be held on April 5 in Madera Canyon for family and friends around 11 a.m. Relaxed, bright colorful vibe attire. Questions: Greg at oldfiredawg@gmail.com
If you are so inclined: donate or volunteering for a local Animal Shelter, Battered Women and Children's shelter/services, local American Diabetes foundation, Ehlers-Danlos Research foundation, NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness, or the American Heart Association.
