Tommy West, born Jan. 1, 1931 to Charles D. and Burma L. West, died Nov. 24, 2019.
He attended elementary school in West Texas and New Mexico and graduated from Hobbs High School in 1948. He attended Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico colleges in Portales, N.M. and Silver City, N.M., where he excelled in football.
Tommy served in the U.S. Army in France and Germany during the Korean War. He met and married his wife, Barbara Jeane Crosby, and they were happily married for 65-plus years. They have 2 children, Cathy L. Woodford and Danny R. (Donna M.) West; and 2 grandchildren, Scott (Jodi) Salcido and Matthew T. Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Kylee Ann Salcido, and extended family members Spencer, Bianca and Stella Manes.
Tom and Jeane owned and operated a welding and pipeline construction company in Perryton, TX. They relocated to Arizona in 1972, and Tom was supervisor at Duval Copper Mine. He and Jeane owned and operated West Ornamental and Patio Shop until their retirement in 2005.
Tom was a charter member of VPC and helped in the construction of the church, and was also a member of the Elks and American Legion.
Tom loved his family and friends and was a loyal and true son, husband, father and grandfather, and a friendly and gentle soul.
Services will be held on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's name to Valley Presbyterian Church.