Tom Dowdy died on Dec. 29, 2021, passing from this life into the welcoming arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by his wife Donna and both of their children, Johanna and Mitchell.
Tom was born in Tarkio, Missouri on April 2, 1941 to Floyd and Xerma Dowdy who preceded him in death along with an older brother, Noel Wesley. Tom is survived by his wife Donna of 61 years; a daughter and son-in-law, Johanna and Mark Lee of Columbia, Mo., and a son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Betty Dowdy of Damascus, Md., as well as four grandchildren; Cameron (Kristin) Lee and Michael (Mackenzie) Lee and Gabriella and Alicia Dowdy and a great granddaughter, Cora Mae Lee. Additionally, he is survived by sisters Wilma Clark and Sandra Hale, both of St. Joseph, Missouri, and brother John (Judy) Dowdy of St. Charles, Missouri; beloved brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was a graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, MO, attended St. Joseph Junior College and Upper Iowa University, graduating with a BA in Business Administration. He worked in the food industry for 37 years beginning his career with Swift and Company and then moving to the Quaker Oats Company where he spent 32 years supervising various quality areas of the company both domestically and with their international businesses; retiring as Director of Quality Assurance for the International Beverage Division.
Although a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, Tom became a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley upon moving there in 1999 after his retirement in 1997. He was very active in the church and served in various leadership positions within the congregation over the years. During his life he was an avid hunter and fisherman and in later years became involved in golf and target shooting with his good friends in Green Valley.
Plans for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service are pending.
