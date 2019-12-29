Timothy R. Panko, age 76, passed away suddenly on Dec. 12, 2019 in his Green Valley, AZ, home. He was born in Herkimer, NY, on March 2, 1943, residing most of his life in Upstate NY; where he loved nature, fishing, gardening, and camping. He graduated from Mohawk Central in 1962, now Gregory B. Jarvis High School (named after the astronaut with whom he graduated).
In July 1998, after 35 years, Tim retired from Remington Arms as a senior custom gunsmith first class, where he proudly made guns for dignitaries such as General Schwarzkopf, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Hank Williams Jr. (to name a few), and bragging rights as the centerfold in a Parker Gun brochure. Tim was proud to be a paid firefighter for the company, a responsibility he did not take lightly.
After retirement, he was able to enjoy his love for cooking in a Newport steak house, Marcy Moose club, and Nichols country diner in Salisbury, NY. Tim enjoyed the camaraderie with memberships, such as Ilion Elks Club, Tucson Moose, Herkimer Polish Club, Utica Eagles, Green Valley American Legion Post 66; Tucson VFW, Gold Prospectors of America, NRA; and reminiscing playing baseball in his earlier years for Bonds Field in Richfield Spa.
On April 10, 1981, he began his 38-year marriage with Carolyn J Woodward, and built his dream home on 141 acres in Norway, NY. Sadly, together, with aging, they relocated to sunny Arizona in 2017, so they could be closer to both families.
Previously deceased by his parents: Rudy Panko and Ida Panko-Cross; father-in-law Francis Woodward of Cedarville, NY. He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn J Panko; daughter from a previous marriage, Lori Lee Panko-Elthorp and husband Terry Elthorp (Pahrump, NV); 2 granddaughters, 1 grandson, and 5 great-grandchildren; sister- and brother-in-laws: Cynthia and Richard Webb, Kenneth and Susan Woodward (all in Green Valley, AZ); brother, Thomas (wife Sherry); sister, Linda Brink (husband Ron) both in Mohawk, NY; and his inseparable close friend Fran Madore of Ilion, NY. He will be forever missed by not only his furry babies at home (Pepe le Pew and SuzyQ); several nieces and nephews, with whom he created many heartfelt memories; as well as many cousins of both Panko and Woodward families, though one recently discovered and held dear, Chuck (wife Mariles) Panko (Frankfort, NY).
A Celebration of Life is dedicated to his online FaceBook Page, Timothy R Panko, where family encourage all to post memories and pictures to build a legacy for Tim’s family to cherish. Please, in lieu of flowers, Tim would have cherished donations to your local veterans associations and animal shelters. View obit online at www.gvnews.com