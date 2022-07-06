It is with heavy hearts that on December 26, 2021, the Lord called home one of his most cherished warriors in Timothy Dean Trosper.
Tim was born on July 24, 1953 at Hartford City, Indiana to Veldah and Paul Trosper. After graduating high school in Indiana, he spent summers in Sahuarita working and decided to move here permanently .
On April 16, 1977 he married the love of his life, Maryjean (Heller), and in 1980 they struck out on their own and built a small, local business. While building their business and growing their family in this little community of Green Valley and Sahuarita, Tim was involved in the local Chamber of Commerce, Optimist Club, Copper Hills Little League, American Legion Baseball, Friends of the NRA, SUSD School Board, Salvation Army, Sahuarita Planning and Zoning Board and numerous other organizations to better the community and its youth.
Tim loved this Country and God. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, along with cherishing his time with family and friends at Parker Canyon Lake.
His love for this little town was only eclipsed by the love for his family. He was a loving husband to his wife, Maryjean. A strong and caring father to his sons: Kristopher (wife Jennifer), Scott (husband Abraham), Matthew (wife Yolonda), and Kevin (fiance Kelly). A very proud and amazing Grandpa to Paul, Noah, Leland, Nathan, Raegan, Kyla, and Kira. Greatly missed by his sister, Lorna Goodin (husband Ed), brother-in law Bruce Heller & family , nephew Jarrod Brooks, niece Michelle Bockman and numerous other beloved families, friends and lives he touched.
Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all our caring, loving friends and the community for the prayers, condolences and support given. Especially included in our appreciation is our amazing employees, customers and business associates. Their loyalty, patience and understanding has helped us through our unexpected and difficult sorrow and loss.
A Memorial & Celebration of his life will be held at the Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N. La Canada Dr. on July 16, 2022 at 11 am.
In Tim's honor, please support or volunteer your time to your favorite Charity, Church or organization of your choice.
