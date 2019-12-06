Thor P. Thorsen, 97 husband of the late Madeline Conway Thorsen of Green Valley passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
Born Dec. 20, 1921, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Thor and Molly Thorsen.
Mr. Thorsen served with the Coast Guard during World War II. He spent most of his career with Mahoney & Rose Book Publishers as VP Operations in New York City. He raised his family in River Vale, New Jersey, before retiring to Green Valley in 1985 where he was active in BAJA softball, Desert Coasties and the golf community.
He is survived by his sons Tom of Phoenix, AZ, Don and his wife Gayle of Beaverton, Oregon, two granddaughters, Natasha of New York, NY and Katrina of Beaverton, OR. He is also survived by his sister Mable of Lecanto, FL and brother Ray of Mountville, PA.
In addition to his wife, Madeline, he was predeceased by his sister Eva of Seattle, WA.
A celebration of his life will be held at American Legion Post 131 in Green Valley on Saturday, December 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations in his name may be made to: The Salvation Army 555 N. La Canada Dr Ste. 101, Green Valley.