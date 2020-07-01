THOMAS SHANE

Thomas Harold Shane passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family with the kind assistance of hospice. Born to his parents, Harold and Lois Shane, on Oct. 26, 1961, in Portland, Maine, Tom began his life in Casco, Maine. His family moved to South Portland, Maine, where he attended school through graduation in 1980.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. Later he joined the Pipefitters, Local 716 as well as becoming a member of the Hiram Lodge #180 in South Portland, ME.
In June 1988, Tom married the love of his life, Linda P. Bostwick of Cape Elizabeth and made a home in Raymond, ME, where they were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Haily P. Shane, in June 1995.
Tom and his father formed Shane's Industrial Piping in 1992 and sold it in 1999. He and his family moved to Arizona in 2000, where Tom became a building developer and realtor.
Tom was predeceased by his grandparents, Frank and Daisy Shane, Gilbert and Genevieve Thombs, and his brother Michael Shane. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda B. Shane; daughter Haily P. Shane; his parents Harold and Lois Shane; sisters Gail McGuire and Karen Hanscom; nieces Amy MacEachern, Angella Hanscom and Ashley Shane; nephews Benjamin Shane, Zach Bostwick, Stephen Fritz and many cousins and friends.
Many thanks to the caring hospice team as well as friends and neighbors for their kindness.
At the request of the deceased, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.