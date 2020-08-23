In Memory of
THOMAS MARTIN TUGGLE
Thomas Martin Tuggle, age 89, passed away August 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. He was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Syracuse, Kansas, the son of Milas “Mike” and Opal “Betty” Tuggle.
Tom grew up in Johnson, Kansas, where he attended Johnson High School. He served in the United States Navy and attended Tulane University. Tom married Melva Jean Tuggle, and they had two sons. In 1966, Tom married Barbara Ann Blue and spent his career in the financial services and banking industry. He served as president and Chief Executive Officer in the consumer lending division of Liberty Financial. Tom and Barbara spent 27 years in Hubbard, Ohio, before retiring in Green Valley, Arizona, where they enjoyed golf and the desert climate. Tom was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
Tom is survived by his two sons, Brett Tuggle of Porter Ranch, California, and Kent Tuggle of Lakeport, California; two grandchildren, Michelle Schuman and Matthew Tuggle; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Schuman, Aleksi Schuman, and Delaney Schuman. He was also survived by a brother, John in Corpus Christie, Texas.
Tom lost his wife Barbara of 53 years in November of 2019 and continued to live in Green Valley until his passing.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Tuggle, his father Mike and his stepmother Ruby Tuggle, and his sister Donna Tuggle.