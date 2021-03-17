Thomas L. Fuemmeler, 80, of Camdenton, MO and Green Valley, AZ, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. Tom was born to the late Ben and Pauline Fuemmeler on August 22, 1940 in Glasgow, MO, the youngest of five.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Bob, Bill, and Father Jim. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, sons Michael, Timothy and Brian, stepchildren Kris Neros and Kelly Erstad, 10 grandchildren, his sister Mary Brown, and many nieces and nephews.
Tom graduated from Central Methodist University in Fayettee, MO. Most of his life was spent in Kansas City. His favorite job was as a property manager. He served in the Air Force Reserve for 26 years.
Tom will be remembered as a "great guy," an avid Chiefs fan, a great joke teller, a voracious reader, devout, and Quippy. He will be missed by the many who loved him.