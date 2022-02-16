THOMAS J. SIX

Thomas J. “Tom” Six, a resident of Green Valley, AZ for over 20 years, died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at The Villas in Green Valley at the age of 84. He was born on April 14, 1937 in Pershing, IA to Clifford and Mary Christine (Love) Six. He was a 1955 graduate of Catholic Memorial High School and a 1960 graduate of Marquette University where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He married Sally Nason at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha, WI on June 11, 1960. Tom served his country in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves from 1955 until retiring as Captain in 1982.
He was a longtime, active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and after retiring to AZ was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish where he and his wife Sally sang in the choir.
He was proud to raise his children and see them all graduate from college. He was involved socially with many friends and activities. He was involved in the Jaycee’s and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling, playing and coaching softball.
He will be sadly missed by his children LuAnn (Jeff) Schutz of North Liberty, IN; Tom (Kathy) Six of Bonners Ferry, ID; and Sue Six/Jeff Napierala of S. Abington Twp., PA. He was a loving grandfather to Marisa, Noah and Karah Schutz, to Brian Kincaid, Charlotte, Natalie and Emma Six, and to Kyle and Connor Six Napierala. He is further survived by his sister, Victoria (Curt) Fernau of Show Low, AZ, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his much loved brother Ron Six and his parents.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held at 10 am, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 505 N. La Cañada Dr, Green Valley, AZ. Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society.
