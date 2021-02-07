THOMAS CHRISTOPHER CURRAN

Thomas "Tom" Christopher Curran, adored husband of Terry Curran, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021, at 79 in Green Valley, Arizona. He succumbed to health issues with complications from COVID-19.
Tom was born in Glanworth, Cork, Ireland, to Morgan and Margret Curran. Tom served in the Irish Army, U.S. Army, and Air Force Reserves. After serving in the Irish Army, he immigrated to the United States and served in the U.S. Army. After completing his service in the U.S. Army, Tom married Phyllis Curran and had three boys, Thomas, John, and Gregory. Shortly after his children's birth, Tom returned to the Air Force Reserves and served until he retired.
In his civilian life, Tom worked as an engineer until his retirement. He enjoyed playing Irish sports and Golf. His competitive spirit created fond memories for family and friends. His love for Golf and the love of the heat brought him to Green Valley.
Tom was a very loving and giving person, and he was a great father and mentor to many. He served in several organizations like the Knights of Columbus and the ELKS's Benevolent order, taking leadership roles and organizing events that gave back to the community.
After his wife Phyllis's passing, Tom was blessed to find love again when he met his current wife, Terry, and embraced her adult children Rick and Patrick Mc Millan. Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis, and his brother Kevin. He is survived by his wife Terry, his siblings Rena and Morgan, his children Thomas, John and Gregory Curran and Rick and Patrick Mc Millan, his daughter-in-law Racquel, his grandchildren Dannielle, Ciera, Shayla, Sophia, Drew, Dylan, Dustin, and great-grandchildren Jackson, Dorian, and Ella. He will be deeply missed.
There are no funeral or memorial plans at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.