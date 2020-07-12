THOMAS BRESINA

Thomas J Bresina, 85, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020 with his family at his side.
Tom is survived by his wife DiAnn. Together they tended a loving marriage for 63 years. They were like Arizona quail — mated for life, always watching out for each other. Tom cherished his three children Stephen Bresina, Suzanne Bresina-Hutton, and Elizabeth Barker, his sons-in-law Graham Hutton and Wiley Barker, and his five grandsons, Zachary, Michael, Anthony, Nicholas and Bailey. He claimed that was enough for a decent basketball team. Dogs loved Tom too and were happy companions throughout his life.
Tom was born at home in Bloomer, Wisconsin on March 30, 1935 to Leonard and Louise Bresina. He moved to Richland, Washington in 1944 with his father, mother and brother Richard. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in Korea and Japan. Following his military service, he began his college education and graduated from the University of Washington. It was during this time he met the love of his life, DiAnn. They were married in 1957. In 1961 Tom and DiAnn moved to the wild west, Tucson. Tom worked for several finance companies and they began a family.
Tom’s professional life was dedicated to the First National Bank of Arizona. He was a young manager in Bisbee and manager and Vice President in Nogales. In Sierra Vista, he served as manager and Regional Vice President. He retired in 1993. After retirement, Tom and DiAnn sold their home and belongings and traveled for five years, making it to all 50 states. By his own description, they just followed the sun. They enjoyed their trips in Europe and shared many happy memories of travel in Mexico.
Tom was a lifelong Catholic; he and DiAnn regularly attended church and cared for their parishes in Bisbee, Nogales, Sierra Vista and Green Valley. Tom participated in his community and was active in Kiwanis, Lions, the American Legion and was a 50-year member of the Elks. He was president of the Chamber of Commerce in Bisbee and Nogales and served on numerous boards. Most recently Tom volunteered at their beloved White Elephant in Green Valley. Tom and DiAnn treasure their family and their loving circle of neighbors and friends.
The Bresina family will plan a gathering at a later date to celebrate Tom’s life. Contributions in honor of Tom may be made to San Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Sahuarita or the White Elephant in Green Valley. In lieu of flowers, please laugh, eat some saltine crackers and do something nice for someone else.