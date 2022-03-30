Thomas Altimas passed away March 16, 2022 in Green Valley, AZ.
He was 82 years old.
He died from acute congestive heart failure and he also had Parkinson’s disease. He was a resident of Rancho Resort in Sahuarita.
Tom was born in Montreal on Aug. 3, 1939. His mother Mary Wheatley Lewis was from Pennsylvania. His dad, Dr. Gerald Altimas was Canadian.
Tom worked over 20 years for Bell Canada as a computer system analyst. He also worked in Saudi Arabia, Phoenix, Washington, D.C. and several other cities in the U.S. as a computer senior analyst contractor for several companies including FDIC.
He leaves behind a son, Jason Altimas (Oana Popescu) and two grandchildren Aurelia and Owen. He was married 34 years to Lise Girard from Montreal. Tom was a gentle soul. He loved his family and he will be missed by all.
Tom was passionate about riding his motorcycle around the country, for sports and entertainment events and traveling around the world.
“Thank you Tom for those 34 years of marriage. It was an interesting adventure and I loved every minute of it. I love you and miss you. You will be in my heart for the rest of my life. Rest in peace in God's Kingdom.”
Tom was cremated March 17. The graveside service was March 24 at Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery. The attendees were Jason, Oana, Jeanne and Richard Halvorson and his wife Lise. It was a humble and very nice service with a beautiful sunny day. Thank you Courtney for all arrangements and Deacon Joe for your prayers.
Special thanks to Santa Rita Skilled Nursing Home and Hospice Care in Green Valley for all your caring and compassion for Thomas.
