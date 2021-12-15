THOMAS ALAN ASLAKSON

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Tom Aslakson passed away recently due to MDS. He was 76 years old and was born in Stoughton, WI. Tom and his loving wife of 54 years moved to Green Valley, AZ, in 2001 from the Boston area. First and foremost, he was a dedicated family man. In addition, Tom was an avid photographer spending much time at the Camera Club volunteering and teaching. He and Carol traveled the U.S. and the world appreciating other cultures and documenting the trips via photography. Also, both he and Carol enjoyed many days on the golf course, plus he participated in and managed several leagues over the years.
He served in the USAF from 1963-1967. After which, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo for two years and ultimately graduated from The University of Denver in 1970. The majority of his career was in the medical device field in Denver and Boston.
Tom and Carol spent their earlier years raising two wonderful sons, Erin (Rebecca, Palo Alto, CA) and Jason (Kristen, Wesley Chapel, NC). Both were excellent students and exceptional athletes, so there was a lot of travel time to all events. Family activities also included numerous vacations for skiing, golf, and a full range of other activities.
In addition to his wife and sons, daughters-in-law, there are a total of 5 grandchildren. Other survivors include a sister, Linda (Trunzo), and a brother, Don, both of Stoughton, WI, plus numerous nephews and nieces and in-laws.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone